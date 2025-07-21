Leonard E. Post Sells 2,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonard E. Post also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00.

CG Oncology Stock Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Equities research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CG Oncology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CG Oncology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

