Leonard E. Post Sells 2,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Leonard E. Post also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 28th, Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00.
CG Oncology Stock Down 6.0%
NASDAQ:CGON opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CG Oncology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CG Oncology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
