Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $310.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.