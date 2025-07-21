Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 12.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

