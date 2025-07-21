Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,726,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $78.69 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

