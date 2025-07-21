Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,750 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $695,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

