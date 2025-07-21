Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

