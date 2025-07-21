Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 424.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.