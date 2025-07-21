Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in EQT by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

EQT opened at $59.20 on Monday. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

