Larson Financial Group LLC Has $110,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,645,910. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $7,219,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,679.70. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,198 shares of company stock worth $102,674,831 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $239.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 310.61 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

