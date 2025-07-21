Larson Financial Group LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 118,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Carnival by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 290,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

