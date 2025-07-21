Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 507,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,952,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,282,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $45.98 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

