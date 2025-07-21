Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

