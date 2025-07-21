Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,057 Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AUSF opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

