Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $625,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

