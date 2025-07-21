Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 348.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,389,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 60,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. China Renaissance began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

