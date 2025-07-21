Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 270.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after acquiring an additional 392,270 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,005,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,908,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.50.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

