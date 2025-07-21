Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Knightscope from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Knightscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Knightscope Stock Up 23.0%

KSCP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 270.66% and a negative return on equity of 228.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knightscope will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Knightscope at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

