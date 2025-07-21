Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $479.76 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

