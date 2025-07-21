Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 509.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

