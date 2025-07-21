Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,864,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 244,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

