Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.5%

KW stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.71%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 200,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,049,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,194,928.12. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

