Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $73.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 252,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 87,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

