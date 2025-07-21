JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

