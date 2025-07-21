JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

