JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

