J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $5.95 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.81 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

