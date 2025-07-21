J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

