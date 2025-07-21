J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 205.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.