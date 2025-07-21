J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,607 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after buying an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.71. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

