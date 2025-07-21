J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 272.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.