J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $301.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.80 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

