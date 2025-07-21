J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $561,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

MA opened at $552.52 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.77. The company has a market cap of $503.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

