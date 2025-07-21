iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lunt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

