iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

