iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 436.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $140.64 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.