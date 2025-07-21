iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

