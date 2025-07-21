iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $111.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

