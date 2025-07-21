Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

