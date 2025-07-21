Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Invesco has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.