Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

