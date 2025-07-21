Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Insider Sells $32,087.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,927.88. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barron Anschutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Barron Anschutz sold 655 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $21,254.75.

On Friday, May 23rd, Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

