Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 238,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose sold 238,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$149,226.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74.

SEI opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$235.17 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.24.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

