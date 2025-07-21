Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sells $3,576,759.23 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,988,234.22. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $140.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 81,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.