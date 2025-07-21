Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $403,920.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $403,680.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $403,680.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $409,320.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after buying an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

