Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.83. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.74.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

