Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.83.
ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
ITW opened at $255.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
