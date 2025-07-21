IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 11,064 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.