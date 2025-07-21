Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.24) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.05) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTG

Hunting Stock Performance

About Hunting

HTG stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £660.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.85. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 464 ($6.22).

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.