Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.24) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.41% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.05) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTG
Hunting Stock Performance
About Hunting
Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.
Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.
Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.
Our people are our most important asset.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 ETFs to Buy as the One Big Beautiful Bill Rolls Out
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- As Bitcoin Hits New Highs, These 3 Stocks Could Explode
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.