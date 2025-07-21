HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. HudBay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.32.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

