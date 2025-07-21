Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.8%

Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

